Mumbai's Dharavi records six new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:35 IST
A day after the civic authorities relaxed certain curbs, the daily count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi rose to six on Tuesday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With the addition of six new cases in the last 24- hours, the tally of infection in the slum-dominated area has reached 6,844, the official said.

At least 6,465 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the area with 20 active cases, he said.

Dharavi has been seeing a daily count of one to three cases since May 31.

The BMC on Monday reopened public places, grounds, shops, restaurants and gyms for limited hours, and also permitted BEST buses to ferry passengers at 100 per cent seating capacity.

Dharavi, which is considered Asia's largest slum, became a hotspot, after it reported 99 cases on April 8.

The infections in the area gradually declined, and it had reported only one case twice in the last one week.

