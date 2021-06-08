Left Menu

Special vaccination drive held at Akshardham

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:49 IST
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday administered the second dose of COVID vaccine to 500 volunteer staff members of Akshardham Temple here.

A special inoculation camp was conducted on the premises of the famous temple.

Akshardham Temple spokesperson Dr JM Dave said, ''The drive was fast, efficient and so smooth. We support and encourage all to get vaccinated.'' PTI GVS CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

