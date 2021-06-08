South Africa's health minister on put special leave over graft allegations
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:19 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa put his Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday, after allegations his department irregularly awarded a COVID-19-related contract to a communications company controlled by his former aids.
Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice, Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa's
- Ramaphosa
- Zweli Mkhize
- Cyril Ramaphosa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa's President Ramaphosa will no longer appear before graft inquiry
South Africa's Eskom says to implement power cuts from Monday
South Africa's Eskom says to implement power cuts from Monday
Wage dispute at South Africa's Eskom to go to mediator
BRICS backs India-South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver proposal