South Africa's health minister on put special leave over graft allegations

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa put his Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday, after allegations his department irregularly awarded a COVID-19-related contract to a communications company controlled by his former aids.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice, Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

