BRIEF-UK's Dept Of Health and Social Care Says Further Measures In Additional Areas To Tackle Delta Variant

* UK'S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE SAYS MEASURES INTRODUCED IN GREATER MANCHESTER AND PARTS OF LANCASHIRE TO STOP SPREAD OF THE DELTA VARIANT * UK'S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE SAYS MEASURES INCLUDE SURGE TESTING, TRACING, ISOLATION SUPPORT AND MAXIMISING VACCINE UPTAKE Further company coverage: [ ]

