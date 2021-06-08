Puducherry LG foresees greater collaboration with France in various sectors

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the union territory is poised to make rapid strides in various fields with the cooperation and collaborative role of France.

Expressing her gratitude on behalf of the territorial government to the France government and French entrepreneurs residing here for their contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, she spoke about the role played by France in establishing good infrastructure, education and other developmental activities in the union territory.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with French officials and entrepreneurs, she appreciated the contributions to strengthen the requirements in combating the pandemic situation by contributing masks, medical equipment and PPE kits to the Health Department.

''I foresee that the relations would further strengthen medicine, tourism, education, and other sectors in the future,'' Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana, said.

French Consul General in Puducherry Lise Talbot Barre along with representatives of French entreprenurs handed over to the Health Secretary T Arun PPE equipment for healthcare workers handling coronavirus patients in government hospitals.

The entrepreneurs and French government also donated 500 masks among other contributions.

The medical materials were worth Rs 2.5 lakh, a release from the office of the Lt Governor said.

According to another release from her office, the Lt Governor held a virtual consultation from Telangana with Puducherry government officials on Tuesday.

She urged the health authorities here to ensure that the union territory emerged with a record of 100 per cent coverage of all eligible people under the vaccination programme.

The ongoing vaccination programme had resulted in the first phase cent per cent coverage of eligible people under vaccination programme in six villages in Puducherry and four villages in Karaikal.

''The pace of vaccination would pick up soon as the government intends to achieve full coverage of all eligible persons in the union territory before the 75th Independence Day (August 15),'' Tamilisai Soundararajan said in the release.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy would launch a vaccination campaign soon to cover all the villages in the union territory.

All doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff and all outpatients visiting hospitals should be vaccinated as expeditiously as possible, the Lt Governor said.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

