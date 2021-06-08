COVID-19: NITI Aayog, Piramal Foundation launch 'Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum' abhiyaan in 112 districts

NITI Aayog and Piramal Foundation on Tuesday launched 'Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan' in 112 aspirational districts to assist district administrations in providing home-care support to COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. "The Surakshit Hum, Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan in India's aspirational districts will provide a significant response to the needs of citizens, through long term support, by addressing the lasting impact of COVID-19," said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, during the launch of this event.

The Abhiyaan is being part of a special initiative, Aspirational Districts Collaborative, in which local leaders, civil societies and volunteers working with district administrations will address emerging problems across key focus areas of the Aspirational Districts Programme. The campaign will be led by district magistrates in partnership with over 1,000 local NGOs, which will enlist and train over 1 lakh volunteers to connect with patients through inbound/outbound calls.

Advertisement

Piramal Foundation will work with district magistrates to support the training of NGOs and volunteers. The campaign is expected to play a key role in district preparedness for managing nearly 70 percent of COVID cases at home, reducing pressure on the health system, and stemming the spread of fear amongst the people.

The campaign will also undertake capacity building of citizens for correct usage of Oxygen concentrators that have been supplied to these districts. NGOs will mobilise local volunteers to provide home-care support to those affected, based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Volunteers will be trained to support 20 affected families each by educating caretakers to follow Covid protocols, provide psycho-social support and timely updates about patients to the administration.

"In line with Piramal Foundation's value of sewa, we aim to reach every affected person in the 112 Aspirational Districts. We call all stakeholders--Government, NGOs, communities, and others--to join hands and offer their service in this initiative of the Aspirational Districts Collaborative", said Ajay Piramal, Piramal Group Chairman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)