Rajasthan reports 529 new Covid cases, 32 deaths

Rajasthan recorded 32 deaths due to COVID-19 and 529 fresh instances of the infection on Tuesday, pushing the fatality count to 8,719 and the virus tally to 9,47,504, according to an official report.

Jaipur registered a maximum of five new deaths, followed by Bikaner (4), the report said.

The state capital also reported a maximum of 141 fresh cases, while 61, 42, 38 and 35 people tested positive in Alwar, Udaipur, Hanumangarh and Bikaner, respectively. A total of 9,25,161 people in Rajasthan have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases now stands at 13,624, according to the report.

