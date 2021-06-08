Left Menu

Rajasthan reports 529 new Covid cases, 32 deaths

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan recorded 32 deaths due to COVID-19 and 529 fresh instances of the infection on Tuesday, pushing the fatality count to 8,719 and the virus tally to 9,47,504, according to an official report.

Jaipur registered a maximum of five new deaths, followed by Bikaner (4), the report said.

The state capital also reported a maximum of 141 fresh cases, while 61, 42, 38 and 35 people tested positive in Alwar, Udaipur, Hanumangarh and Bikaner, respectively. A total of 9,25,161 people in Rajasthan have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases now stands at 13,624, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

