The case doubling rate now stands at 543 days.Mumbai now has 27 active containment zones in slums and chawls and 98 active sealed buildings.Mumbai had logged the highest 11,163 cases on April 4 this year. The city had seen 90 deaths on May 1, which were the highest in a day during the second wave of the pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:26 IST
At 7, Mumbai sees single-digit COVID-19 deaths after March 28
For the first time after March 28 this year, the COVID-19 fatalities in Mumbai fell to a single digit at seven on Tuesday.

Mumbai reported 673 new coronavirus positive cases during the day, the lowest after February 23, taking the tally to 7,13,002, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With the new additions, Mumbai's death toll mounted to 15,073. Mumbai had reported 8 fatalities on March 28.

Mumbai is now left with 15,701 active cases after 751 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 6,80,009, as per the BMC data.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 95 per cent while the case growth rate for the period between June 1 to June 7 is 0.12 per cent, it said. The case doubling rate now stands at 543 days.

Mumbai now has 27 active containment zones in slums and chawls and 98 active sealed buildings.

Mumbai had logged the highest 11,163 cases on April 4 this year. The city had seen 90 deaths on May 1, which were the highest in a day during the second wave of the pandemic.

