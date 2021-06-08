UK reports 6,048 more COVID-19 cases, 13 further deaths

Britain on Tuesday reported 6,048 more COVID-19 cases and 13 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The number of people who have received the first dose of a vaccine rose to 40,573,517, the figures showed.

