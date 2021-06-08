Left Menu

UK reports 6,048 more COVID-19 cases, 13 further deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:37 IST
UK reports 6,048 more COVID-19 cases, 13 further deaths
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Tuesday reported 6,048 more COVID-19 cases and 13 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The number of people who have received the first dose of a vaccine rose to 40,573,517, the figures showed.

Also Read: Britain probing AstraZeneca-Alexion deal over competition concerns

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021