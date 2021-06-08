Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:55 IST
J-K: Bandipora achieves 100 pc vaccination of 45-plus age group in 20 villages
Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 100 percent vaccination of eligible persons in 45-plus age group in 20 villages while the overall percentage of vaccinated persons in the targeted age group was 85 percent in the district, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Owais Ahmad said the district administration has been able to administer one lakh doses and vaccinate the 100 percent population of the eligible age group in 20 villages of the district.

Owais said the administration launched an intensive vaccination drive in the district after a sustained awareness campaign that bore the results.

He said field staff and village level teams trekked several kilometers to reach certain inaccessible areas to vaccinate the people above the age of 45 years.

While appreciating the efforts of ground workers, he said 85 percent of the target age group of the district has been vaccinated so far.

Earlier, Owais inaugurated a special vaccination drive at mini-secretariat wherein specially-abled persons will be provided to and from transport facility to get vaccinated at these centres.

The deputy commissioner said that these special counters will be established in Sumbal and other areas also to ensure that the specially-abled do not face any problems.

A medical kit containing immunity booster medicines were also provided to the specially-abled persons, he said.

Owais said there are 538 active COVID-19 positive cases in the district, out of which 50 patients are under hospital isolation in different Covid hospitals of the district while 22 patients are in newly established Covid Care Centres (CCCs). He said only three patients are admitted in tertiary care hospital in Srinagar.

Owais said the positivity rate has drastically decreased in the district while the recovery rate has increased to above 92 percent in the past few weeks.

He said ease in restrictions should not be taken as a victory over viruses as the fight against the pandemic is still going on and there is no room for any sort of laxity.

