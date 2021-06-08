Left Menu

Rajasthan to get fresh supply of Covid vaccines for 18-44 age group from June 9: Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:03 IST
Rajasthan to get fresh supply of Covid vaccines for 18-44 age group from June 9: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that state will get further supply of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 age group in batches from June 9.

He said the state had paid an advance amount of over Rs 100 crore to procure 30.57 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin for inoculation of people aged between 18 and 44.

He said that so far about 17.87 lakh vaccine doses have been received by the state government and the remaining jabs will be delivered in batches from June 9.

Sharma said that the Centre has so far given over 1.83 crore vaccine doses to the state government for inoculation of select beneficiaries. Out of these, 2.15 lakh doses were distributed in the army, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021