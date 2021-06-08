Rajasthan to get fresh supply of Covid vaccines for 18-44 age group from June 9: Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that state will get further supply of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 age group in batches from June 9.

He said the state had paid an advance amount of over Rs 100 crore to procure 30.57 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin for inoculation of people aged between 18 and 44.

He said that so far about 17.87 lakh vaccine doses have been received by the state government and the remaining jabs will be delivered in batches from June 9.

Sharma said that the Centre has so far given over 1.83 crore vaccine doses to the state government for inoculation of select beneficiaries. Out of these, 2.15 lakh doses were distributed in the army, he added.

