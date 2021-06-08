Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah says group is ready to go to Iran to seek fuel
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:28 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Iranian-backed armed Lebanese political group Hezbollah, said on Tuesday that it was ready to go to Iran to seek fuel to help Lebanon deal with a shortage.
"We, Hezbollah, can go to Iran and negotiate with the Iranian government and buy shipments of fuel," Nasrallah said.
Advertisement
Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis, and shortages in essential goods such as fuel and medicine have been worsening. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanese
- Kevin Liffey
- Iranian
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- Nasrallah
- Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lebanon central bank chief says depositors' money safe
Hezbollah chief says only way out of Lebanon crisis is Cabinet
Hezbollah chief: Only way out of Lebanon crisis is viable cabinet
Lebanon Hezbollah chief says attacks on Jerusalem mean regional war
EXCLUSIVE-U.N. tribunal for Lebanon runs out of funds as Beirut's crisis spills over