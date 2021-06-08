Maha to create 2,222 health posts for upcoming facilities

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that 2,222 posts would be created in various health facilities that are under construction in the state.

An official statement quoted health minister Rajesh Tope as saying that these posts have been sanctioned for facilities like district civil hospital, rural hospital, sub centre, trauma care centre and primate health care centre, the construction of which has now crossed 75 per cent.

''The total posts sanctioned are 2,222, of which 812 will be permanent and the rest contractual. A total of 1,184 would be skilled posts and 226 non-skilled posts. The state is setting up 37 primary health care centres and six rural hospitals. We are also building four hospitals dedicated to women,'' Tope said.

The Maharashtra government had earlier said it would carry out recruitment for 16,000 health department posts.

