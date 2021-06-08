Left Menu

Maha to create 2,222 health posts for upcoming facilities

We are also building four hospitals dedicated to women, Tope said.The Maharashtra government had earlier said it would carry out recruitment for 16,000 health department posts.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:41 IST
Maha to create 2,222 health posts for upcoming facilities
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that 2,222 posts would be created in various health facilities that are under construction in the state.

An official statement quoted health minister Rajesh Tope as saying that these posts have been sanctioned for facilities like district civil hospital, rural hospital, sub centre, trauma care centre and primate health care centre, the construction of which has now crossed 75 per cent.

''The total posts sanctioned are 2,222, of which 812 will be permanent and the rest contractual. A total of 1,184 would be skilled posts and 226 non-skilled posts. The state is setting up 37 primary health care centres and six rural hospitals. We are also building four hospitals dedicated to women,'' Tope said.

The Maharashtra government had earlier said it would carry out recruitment for 16,000 health department posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021