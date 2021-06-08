Left Menu

797 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP, 94 more deaths

The state has a recovery rate of 97.9 per cent, the bulletin stated.As many as 2,224 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in a day and were discharged.

08-06-2021
Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload surged to 16,99,787 on Tuesday with 797 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 21,425 as 94 more people succumbed to the disease.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 50, followed by 33 from Pilibhit, 31 from Gorakhpur, 29 from Varanasi, 27 from Kanpur Nagar, 25 from Meerut, 24 from Siddharthnagar, 23 from Kushinagar, 22 from Allahabad, 21 from Ghaziabad and 20 each from Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, 15 were reported from Kanpur Nagar; nine from Gorakhpur; seven from Bareilly; five each from Agra, Mathura and Unnao; four each from Jhansi, Hardoi and Amroha; and three each from Lucknow, Meerut, Allahabad and Shahjahanpur. Varanasi, Kushinagar, Bulandshahr, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Hapur and Auraiya reported two deaths each; and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Barabanki, Maharajganj, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Fatehpur and Kanpur Dehat one each.

There are 14,067 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. The state has a recovery rate of 97.9 per cent, the bulletin stated.

As many as 2,224 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in a day and were discharged. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 16,64,295, it said.

So far, 5.19 crore tests have been conducted in the state, with 2.84 lakh done on the previous day, the bulletin said.

