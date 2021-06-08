Left Menu

Italy reports 102 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 1,896 new cases

Italy reported 102 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 65 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,896 from 1,273. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 688 from a previous 759. Some 220,917 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 84,567, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:57 IST
Italy reports 102 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 1,896 new cases
Italy reported 102 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 65 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,896 from 1,273. Italy has registered 126,690 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,685 on Tuesday, down from 4,910 a day earlier. There were 17 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 25 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 688 from a previous 759.

Some 220,917 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 84,567, the health ministry said.

