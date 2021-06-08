Kiren Rijiju releases e-book on 20 Medicinal Plants for Covid-19 Care

Minister of State for Ayush (IC), Shri Kiren Rijiju, released the e-book on 20 Medicinal Plants for Covid-19 Care today. National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), has prepared an e-book "20 Medicinal Plants for 2021 for Covid-19 care" to highlight important medicinal plants and their therapeutic properties. These medicinal plants are useful in the prevention & management of Covid-19 along with the standard of care.

The herbs described in the e-book can be used in conditions leading to fever, cough, cold, weakness, pain etc. The botanical names, vernacular names, chemical constituents, therapeutic values, pharmacological principles and important formulations are also recorded in this e-book. This will provide awareness and knowledge to the public on the importance and diversity of medicinal plants that are useful in the prevention & management of Covid-19 along with the standard of care.

Advertisement

While releasing the book Shri Kiren Rijiju encouraged National Medicinal Plants Board to promote the cultivation and conservation of medicinal plants throughout the country. Secretary AYUSH Vaidya Shri Rajesh Kotecha appreciated the efforts of NMPB for the cultivation, conservation and marketing of medicinal plants throughout the country. Dr J.L.N. Sastry, CEO, NMPB emphasized creating awareness among local masses for better understanding about the usage of herbal medicines.

(With Inputs from PIB)