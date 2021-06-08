Left Menu

U.S. State Department lowers Mexico travel advisory rating

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:06 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday lowered its travel advisory rating for Mexico to "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" as U.S. health officials revised its assessment of COVID-19 concerns for a number of nations.

In April, the United States rated about 150 countries out of 209 as "Level 4: Do Not Travel." Today that number has fallen to about 125 at the highest advisory level.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

