A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the classified document. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opening game of Euro 2020 against Spain, the Swedish Football Association said. * Portugal's foreign minister said Spain's decision to require a negative COVID-19 test for people crossing the border must have been an error.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indian officials and health experts welcomed a federal government plan to give free COVID-19 shots to all adults, but urged that vaccinations be accelerated.

* Many more men in India have received COVID-19 vaccines than women, government data showed, highlighting gender disparity in the country's immunisation drive. * The Tokyo 2020 organising committee may seek further vaccine donations ahead of the Olympic Games scheduled this summer, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said.

* An advisory board of Vietnam's health ministry has recommended the approval for emergency use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the state-run Vietnam News Agency reported. * Malaysia went mobile with its mass immunisation drive on Tuesday, with the rollout of the first of 40 vaccine trucks set to hit the highways in the coming months.

AMERICAS * A top White House official urged state governers to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot as millions of doses nationwide sit unused and approach expiration.

* The U.S. Transportation Department said more than 350 transit systems are providing free transportation to vaccination sites or using transit stations as vaccination sites to boost COVID-19 inoculation rates. * Argentine grains exports, the country's top source of foreign currency, were bogged down by a seven-hour strike by customs officers pressing for access to COVID-19 vaccines.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $650 million in aid to Senegal to support the West African country's COVID-19 recovery.

* Kuwait has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the state-news agency KUNA reported. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Europe's drug regulator said it expects to give a verdict on the use of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in 12- to 17-year olds next month. * Pfizer Inc said it will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a bigger group of children aged under 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial.

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc expanded its partnership with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals to conduct a late-stage trial of its vaccine candidate, expected to start in the summer. * The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not expect to make a decision on the approval of German biotech group CureVac's vaccine before August, an official at Germany's health ministry told Reuters.

* Aspirin does not improve the chances of survival in severely ill COVID-19 patients, early results from one of Britain's biggest trials studying the commonly used painkiller and blood thinner showed. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Markets were in their comfort zone on Tuesday, with world stocks hovering just off record highs, the dollar lifted by upcoming inflation data and the main volatility gauges all looking calm. * The European Union's executive body urged caution in the face of calls for a public-private scheme for insuring companies against economic lockdowns in future pandemics.

* The euro zone economy contracted by much less than expected in the first quarter, revised data showed, with a buildup of inventories and investment offset by reduced consumer spending. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Nick Macfie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

