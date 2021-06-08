COVID-19: Noida's active cases down to 324, Ghaziabad's at 471

The number of active coronavirus cases reached 471 in Ghaziabad and came down to 324 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, official data showed. No death linked to Covid was reported in Ghaziabad while one more person succumbed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

The death toll in Ghaziabad stood at 453 and in Gautam Buddh Nagar at 462, it showed.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 20 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,793 while 99 more patients recovered from the infection, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's overall case tally surged to 55,318 with 21 new cases, even as 55 patients recovered during the 24-hour period, it showed.

The overall recoveries reached 62,007 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 54,394 in Ghaziabad.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 14,067 from 15,681 on Monday while the death toll surged to 21,425 on Tuesday, the data showed.

