Left Menu

COVID-19: Noida's active cases down to 324, Ghaziabad's at 471

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:20 IST
COVID-19: Noida's active cases down to 324, Ghaziabad's at 471
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of active coronavirus cases reached 471 in Ghaziabad and came down to 324 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, official data showed. No death linked to Covid was reported in Ghaziabad while one more person succumbed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

The death toll in Ghaziabad stood at 453 and in Gautam Buddh Nagar at 462, it showed.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 20 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,793 while 99 more patients recovered from the infection, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's overall case tally surged to 55,318 with 21 new cases, even as 55 patients recovered during the 24-hour period, it showed.

The overall recoveries reached 62,007 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 54,394 in Ghaziabad.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 14,067 from 15,681 on Monday while the death toll surged to 21,425 on Tuesday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021