Health Minister placed on special leave
“The Special Investigating Unit is investigating this matter and the President awaits a report on the outcome of this probe,” the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:33 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on special leave to enable him to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider, Digital Vibes.
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as Acting Minister of Health until further notice.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
