COVID-19 claims 34 lives in Bihar, overall situation keeps improving

Bihar on Tuesday reported 34 COVID-19 fatalities, which caused its death toll to reach 5458, even as the number of those who having recovered after catching the contagion crossed seven lakhs.

According to the state health department, only 711 fresh cases were reported which pushed the total number of cases confirmed, so far, to 7,14,590.

Altogether 7,01,234 people have recovered till date.

The recovery rate now stood at a handsome 98.13 per cent, while the active caseload has dipped further to just 7897.

The number of active cases in the state was below 2,000 in the beginning of April but the devastating second wave caused it to rise by more than 50 per cent in just a month.

For weeks, the number of cases reported in a single day remained in excess of 10,000.

This resulted in the state's tally rising by more than three times in just two months.

Fatality rate was also high. Of the total number of deaths, more than 4,000 took place in the last couple of months.

A let up was seen from mid-May, after a few weeks of lockdown, which is to be lifted from Wednesday in view of the situation having come under control.

The state hopes to be better equipped for facing a fresh outbreak of the dreaded virus as a result of the vaccination drive.

Till date, 1.13 crore people of Bihar, which has a total population of about 13 crores, have received the jabs.

