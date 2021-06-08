Assam records 3,948 new COVID-19 cases, 43 new fatalities

Assam's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 4,42,694 on Tuesday as 3,948 more people tested positive for the infection while 43 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,738, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

Kamrup Metro reported the highest number of seven deaths followed by six each in Cachar and Dibrugarh, three each in Nagaon and Sonitpur while two deaths each were reported from Karimganj, Sivasagar, South Salmara and Tinsukia.

Advertisement

Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur and Nalbari reported one death each on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients dying of other causes is 1,347.

The current death rate is 0.84 per cent.

At present, Assam has 49,158 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The new cases were detected out of 1,33,212 tests conducted on Tuesday with the daily positivity rate at 2.96 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 1,19,41,949.

As many as 3,88, 451 people have recovered from the infection, including 3,419 on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 87.75 per cent.

A total of 35,87,993 persons have received the first dose of vaccine and 8,60,549 persons have got the second dose.

PTI DG MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)