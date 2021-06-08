Left Menu

U.S. CDC eases travel recommendations on 61 countries including Japan

The CDC said it has also revised its rating for the United States to "Level 3." On May 24, the State Department had urged against travel to Japan, citing a new wave of coronavirus cases before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin July 23.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased its travel recommendations for 61 countries including Japan from its highest "Level 4" rating that had discouraged all travel to recommending travel for fully vaccinated individuals, the agency confirmed Tuesday. The new ratings, which were not previously reported and posted on a CDC website Monday, lower 61 countries to "Level 3" including France, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain and Italy. A U.S. State Department official said it was in the process of revising its travel advisor to reflect the CDC changes. The CDC said the change comes after its revised its criteria for travel health notices. The CDC said it has also revised its rating for the United States to "Level 3."

On May 24, the State Department had urged against travel to Japan, citing a new wave of coronavirus cases before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin July 23.

