Marked decline in no. of Covid funerals in last one week in east Delhi: Mayor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:58 IST
Mayor Nirmal Jain on Tuesday claimed there has been a significant decline in the number of funerals of COVID-19 patients and those suspected to have died of the viral disease in east Delhi over the last week.

Delhi is reeling from a second wave of the pandemic that claimed many lives, leaving crematoriums overwhelmed.

Images of a mass funeral at Seemapuri crematorium in east Delhi, with pyres lit not far from each other due to a space crunch, had gone viral in April, when the pandemic was at its peak.

However, over the last several days, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate, too, has been shrinking. The number of deaths is also falling in the national capital.

Jain said the number of funerals of COVID-19 patients and those suspected to have died of the disease has come down significantly over the last week.

''On June 6, not a single Covid funeral took place, of confirmed or suspect cases. On June 5, only one funeral of a suspected Covid patient was conducted. On June 3 and 4, two and four Covid funerals took place at our crematoriums. The situation is much better now,'' he said.

At 9,300, May saw the highest number of funerals conducted in a month as per Covid protocols in Delhi since the coronavirus pandemic began, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash had said last week.

April saw the second-highest number of COVID-19 funerals at 9,150, according to data of Delhi's three civic bodies, he had said.

Delhi's three municipal corporations are North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations.

Nigambodh Ghat, Punjabi Bagh crematorium and Seemapuri crematorium, among others, are the major cremation sites in the city.

