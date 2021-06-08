Need for quick progress on Northern Ireland trade issues, UK tells EU
There is a need for quick progress on issues resulting from the Northern Ireland Protocol, which relates to trading terms since the Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the EU's Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.
"The Prime Minister set out that the UK is committed to finding practical solutions that protect the aims of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and minimise the impact on the lives of people in Northern Ireland," a Downing Street spokesperson said.
"He underlined the need for quick progress."
