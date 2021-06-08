Left Menu

Punjab records 1,273 fresh COVID-19 cases, 60 more deaths

Punjabs COVID-19 tally surged to 5,82,081 on Tuesday with 1,273 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 15,219 as 60 more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.Hoshiarpur reported 118 new cases, followed by 115 in Ludhiana, 113 in Mohali and 102 in Amritsar.Of the fresh deaths, Jalandhar reported seven, Amritsar and Ludhiana six each and Mohali, Patiala and Bathinda five each.The number of active cases in the state came down to 18,546 from 19,995 on Monday.

Punjab's COVID-19 tally surged to 5,82,081 on Tuesday with 1,273 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 15,219 as 60 more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Hoshiarpur reported 118 new cases, followed by 115 in Ludhiana, 113 in Mohali and 102 in Amritsar.

Of the fresh deaths, Jalandhar reported seven, Amritsar and Ludhiana six each and Mohali, Patiala and Bathinda five each.

The number of active cases in the state came down to 18,546 from 19,995 on Monday. While 247 critical patients are on ventilator support, 654 critical patients and 3,094 others are on oxygen support. The positivity rate stands at 2.47 per cent, the bulletin stated.

As many as 2,642 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 5,48,316, it said.

So far, 97,62,60 samples have been collected for testing in Punjab, it added.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 60,778 with 71 fresh infections while the death toll mounted to 779 as five more people succumbed to the disease, according to the medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 685 from 740 on Monday, the bulletin said.

So far, 59,314 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery with 121 being discharged the previous day, it stated.

So far, 5,28,002 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 4,65,989 samples have tested negative while reports of 21 are awaited, it said.

