Covaxin stock for 45-plus age group almost over: Atishi

No Delhi government hospital and vaccination centre would administer Covaxin to people aged 45 years and above from Wednesday as the vaccine stock for the age group got ''almost over'' on Tuesday, said senior AAP leader and legislator Atishi.

Out of Delhi's total 5.50 lakh vaccine stock on Tuesday available for people above 45 years, 5.44 lakh were Covishield and 8,000 Covaxin, the MLA from Kalkaji said.

Advertisement

''The 8,000 doses of Covaxin have almost ended today. In such a situation, the vaccination of those above 45 years of age will be closed in government hospitals and centers from tomorrow. We are waiting for the central government to send another shipment of vaccines for this category,'' said Atishi during the city's daily vaccination bulletin.

''The Covishield stock is available in Delhi for 45 plus category and people can come and get themselves vaccinated with the first dose,'' she added.

It is totally opposite for the 18-44 age group which has ''27,000 Covaxin doses'' available, but not Covishield, she added.

''We had 27,000 doses of Covaxin available till this morning. Young people eligible for the second dose will be given Covaxin for the next one to two days. But Covishield stock is not available with us at present,'' Atishi said.

Delhi had received a fresh stock of 40,000 Covaxin doses on Sunday evening for the 18-44 age group.

This consignment was received after the city government had to stop the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group for almost two weeks due to the unavailability of vaccines.

''Earlier, we had zero supply of Covaxin, people were anxious. Now that we have sufficient doses, many youngsters are getting themselves the second dose of Covaxin,'' said Atishi, who appealed to the Centre to provide Delhi with Covishiled doses as well for the group.

The vaccination drive of people above 45 years, which according to Atishi has somewhat ''plateaued'' after covering about 50 percent of the population in the group, would gain speed following the Delhi government's new campaign ''Jahan Vote, Wahin Vaccine''.

The campaign, started in 70 wards across the city, would see booth level officers (BLOs) going door to door for allocating slots to eligible persons in the 45-plus category to get the jabs closer to home at designated polling centres.

''During this, people are asked whether there is any person in a particular family, above 45 years of age in their house who has not got the vaccine. If there is such a person, then they are immediately given a slot for vaccine. Accordingly, the vaccine can be administered in the next three days. Vaccination above 45 years of age will intensify after this campaign,'' Atishi said.

On Monday, 66,082 people were vaccinated in the city, out of which 33,696 got their first shot and 32,386 their second.

So far, 57,33,418 people have been given vaccine doses, including 13 lakh people fully vaccinated with both doses, in the city, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)