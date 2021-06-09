Left Menu

Mexico reports 3,449 new coronavirus cases, 262 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-06-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 00:40 IST
Mexico reported 3,449 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 262 more fatalities on Tuesday, bringing total infections to 2,438,011 and the death toll to 229,100, according to health ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggests the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

