Bengal reports 98 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,427 fresh cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 00:56 IST
West Bengal on Tuesday reported fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over a month, as 98 more fatalities pushed the toll to 16,460, the state's health department said in a bulletin.

At least 5,427 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from different parts of the state, raising the tally to 14,37,446, it said.

West Bengal now has 19,925 active cases, while 14,01,061 patients have recovered from the disease, including 12,290 since Monday.

Altogether, 1,29,79,963 samples have been tested for COVID-19, which includes 60,176 samples during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 2,51,022 people were inoculated in West Bengal during the day, officials said.

