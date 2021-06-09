Left Menu

Amarinder moots research facility to deal with Covid-like pandemic, other diseases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 01:02 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday mooted a research facility under the guidance of national and global healthcare experts to combat a Covid-like pandemic and other serious diseases, according to an official statement.

Chairing a virtual meeting of healthcare experts, Singh extended his government's ''continued and unequivocal support'' to the medical fraternity in battling the ''unprecedented crisis'' of COVID-19 till it is completely eliminated, the statement said.

The state government is only the second line of defence in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

The chief minister urged people not to self-medicate and consult doctors as soon as they notice the first signs of coronavirus.

Singh exuded confidence that Punjab will soon win the fight against COVID-19.

The state, he said, is gearing up for a possible third wave of the pandemic. Despite cases showing a declining trend, Punjab is not letting down its guard.

More than 250 experts from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, besides four foreign doctors, participated in the meeting.

Punjab's COVID-19 tally surged to 5,82,081 on Tuesday with 1,273 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 15,219 as 60 more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

