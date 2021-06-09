Amarinder moots research facility to deal with Covid-like pandemic, other diseases
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday mooted a research facility under the guidance of national and global healthcare experts to combat a Covid-like pandemic and other serious diseases, according to an official statement.
Chairing a virtual meeting of healthcare experts, Singh extended his government's ''continued and unequivocal support'' to the medical fraternity in battling the ''unprecedented crisis'' of COVID-19 till it is completely eliminated, the statement said.
The state government is only the second line of defence in the fight against the pandemic, he said.
The chief minister urged people not to self-medicate and consult doctors as soon as they notice the first signs of coronavirus.
Singh exuded confidence that Punjab will soon win the fight against COVID-19.
The state, he said, is gearing up for a possible third wave of the pandemic. Despite cases showing a declining trend, Punjab is not letting down its guard.
More than 250 experts from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, besides four foreign doctors, participated in the meeting.
Punjab's COVID-19 tally surged to 5,82,081 on Tuesday with 1,273 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 15,219 as 60 more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Amarinder Singh
- Himachal Pradesh
- Chandigarh
- Punjab
ALSO READ
Jharkhand evacuation operations on in districts like East Singhbhum in view of severe cyclonic storm Yaas
1971 war hero Col Panjab Singh passes away with post-Covid complications
Mohali hockey stadium renamed Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium
Enough vaccines for NE states in coming weeks, says MoS Jitendra Singh
Hockey stadium renamed after Balbir Singh Sr to mark his death anniversary