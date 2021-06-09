Health News Roundup: Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine in larger group of children below 12; EU regulator to give verdict on Moderna COVID-19 shot for teens in July and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

World Bank opposes vaccine intellectual property waiver as WTO talks resume

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday the bank does not support waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization out of concern that it would hamper innovation in the pharmaceuticals sector. His comments on the subject, made during a call with reporters on World Bank economic forecasts, came as WTO negotiations over the proposed waiver resumed in Geneva.

U.S. CDC eases travel recommendations on 110 countries, territories including Japan

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased travel recommendations for more than 110 countries and territories, including Japan just ahead of the Olympics. The CDC's new ratings were first reported by Reuters and posted on a CDC website on Monday, include 61 nations that were lowered from its highest "Level 4" rating that discouraged all travel to recommending travel for fully vaccinated individuals, the agency confirmed on Tuesday.

For runner with Alzheimer's, new drug offers hope of keeping on track

For Bill McKay, 69, of Haslett, Michigan, the U.S. approval of Biogen Inc's new Alzheimer's drug on Monday offers hope that the veteran of 29 marathons can keep on running. For his wife, Jill McKay, 66, an office manager, it offers the hope that he will not get lost along the way.

Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine in larger group of children below 12

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial. The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, the company said.

EU regulator to give verdict on Moderna COVID-19 shot for teens in July

Europe's drug regulator said on Tuesday it expects to give a verdict on the use of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in 12- to 17-year olds next month, following an application by the drugmaker. A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee would speed up assessment of data submitted with the application, the regulator said, adding that a delay would happen if the EMA required any additional information. (https://bit.ly/3g1Vrn6)

White House urges states to seek longer shelf life for J&J shots as millions near expiration

A top White House official on Tuesday urged state governors to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as millions of unused doses nationwide near expiration. "I would encourage every governor who has doses that they worry may be expiring to work with the FDA directly on the proper storage procedures as they continue to examine processes that will allow them to potentially last longer," White House COVID-19 Advisor Andy Slavitt said on a Tuesday press call.

Blinken casts doubt on methodology of coronavirus lab-leak report

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cast doubt on Tuesday on the methodology of a report on the origins of COVID-19 cited by the Wall Street Journal that concluded the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab was plausible. "I saw the report. I think it's on a number of levels, incorrect," Blinken told a Senate committee hearing on the State Department's budget request when asked about the Journal article.

Canada to unveil measures soon to ease U.S. border curbs for fully vaccinated

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under pressure to lift COVID-19-related restrictions along the U.S. border, said on Tuesday that Ottawa would disclose in coming weeks how some measures could be relaxed for fully vaccinated people. The two countries banned non-essential travel across the border in March 2020 and have extended the limitation every month since.

Biogen to start shipping Alzheimer's drug in about two weeks

Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it expects to begin shipping its newly approved Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in about two weeks and has prepared more than 900 healthcare centers for the intravenous infusion treatment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Aduhelm as the first treatment to target a likely underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease, sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid-beta.

Why the Latin American community in Toronto has been hit hard by COVID

In a pandemic that has hit marginalized people hardest, Latin Americans in Canada's largest urban area have been particularly at risk: They're more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than any other ethnoracial group, according to the most recent data available from the city of Toronto. They work front-line jobs, live in often crowded homes, use public transit and are often reluctant to seek out care - possibly because of precarious immigration status, advocates say.

