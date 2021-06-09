Left Menu

Brazil has 52,911 coronavirus cases and 2,378 COVID deaths in 24 hours

Updated: 09-06-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 04:02 IST
Brazil has had 52,911 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,378 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 17,037,129 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 476,792, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

