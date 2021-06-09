China reports 16 new coronavirus cases on June 8
Of the new cases, 8 were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said. China also reported 9 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 16 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.
China also reported 9 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 16 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases. By Tuesday, China had a total of 91,316 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
