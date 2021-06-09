BRIEF-U.S. Financial Regulator Warns Against Strict Cryptocurrency Rules - FT
June 9 (Reuters) -
* U.S. FINANCIAL REGULATOR WARNS AGAINST STRICT CRYPTOCURRENCY RULES - FT
* HESTER PEIRCE, AN SEC COMMISSIONER, SAYS WORRIED ABOUT PUSH BY SEVERAL US REGULATORS TO PLAY MORE ACTIVE ROLE IN $1.5TN CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET- FT Source text for Eikon:
