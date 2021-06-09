Left Menu

Errors on COVID-19 vaccine certificates can now be corrected

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 10:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vaccine beneficiaries can now correct errors in their COVID-19 inoculation certificate themselves on the CoWIN portal.

The government has added a new feature to the CoWIN platform for making corrections in COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said on Wednesday.

''Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth, and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to http://cowin.gov.in and Raise an Issue,'' a tweet on the Aarogya Setu's Twitter handle said. Cumulatively, 23,90,58,360 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country.

