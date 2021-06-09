Left Menu

DRDO invites EoI to transfer technology of 2-DG drug for bulk production

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 11:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which developed 2-Deoxy-D- Glucose (2-DG), a drug used for treatment of COVID-19 patients, has called for Expression of Interest (EoI) to transfer the technology to Indian pharmaceutical industries for production.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients.

According to the EoI document, applications should be submitted before June 17 through email.

''The EoI submitted by industries will be scrutinised by a Technical Assessment Committee (TAC).

Only up to 15 industries will be given ToT on their capabilities, technical hand holding capability of DRDO and on First Come First Served Basis,'' it said.

The bidders should have a Drug license to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) from Drug Licensing Authorities and WHO GMP (Good manufacturing Practices) certification among others.

Laboratory synthesis process for 2-DG has been developed using D-Glucose as starting material.

The synthesis process consists of conversion of D-Glucose to 2-DG through five chemical reaction steps followed by purification.

The process has been established at batch scale (100g) and pilot plant scale (500g) and necessary patents have been filed by DRDO in this regard, the Defence body said.

