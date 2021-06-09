Left Menu

PHDCCI suggests five-pronged strategy to stop possibility of third wave of coronavirus infections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:23 IST
PHDCCI suggests five-pronged strategy to stop possibility of third wave of coronavirus infections
  • Country:
  • India

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Wednesday suggested the government a five-pronged strategy including immediate imposition of lockdown in a district, where the number of active cases are more than 500, to stop the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus in the country.

Its suggestions include a target to vaccinate at least half of the population in the next 3-4 months, ensure adoption of strict rules such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, among others, and adopting strict norms and compliances for micro-containment zones.

''This will help in curbing infection spread in and outside a defined geographic area. Immediate lockdown should be imposed in a district, where the number of active coronavirus cases is more than 500,'' Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement.

He added that the next three months should be devoted to enhancing the capacity and quality of the country's health infrastructure, at a war footing.

''The government should ensure adequate availability of oxygen, hospital beds - especially ICU beds, doctors and other medical personnel, among others, to save maximum lives,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021