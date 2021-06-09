Left Menu

Rockwell Industries ties up with DRL for freezers to store Sputnik V vaccine

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rockwell Industries, a cold chain appliance manufacturer on Wednesday announced its strategic partnership with Dr Reddy's Labs, to provide its World Health Organisation - Performance, Quality and Safety certifiedCovid-19 vaccine freezersto enablestorage of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

According to a release by Rockwell, the vaccine freezer plays a very critical role in the safety of vaccines and its potency as Russias Sputnik Vvaccine, made available in India through Dr Reddy's, requires a temperature range of minus -18 degrees celsius, to keep the vaccine stable and potent.

Managing Director of Rockwell Industries, Ashok Gupta said, ''Our technology ensures that Sputnik V's storage management at vaccine centres meets the stringent refrigeration standards set forth by Sputnik V manufacturers.'' In addition, Rockwell will provide end to end logisticsand after sales service support for the vaccine freezers across India.

On May 14, Dr Reddy's announced a limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, ahead of the commercial launch later in June.

Many hospitals such as AIG Hospitals, Apollo, Omega and Care Hospitals are already using Rockwells Vaccine Freezers for vaccine storage and many more hospitals and institutions are approaching us for the same.

''We have a capacity to manufacture about 1,000 machines per day. We are in the process of exporting our Vaccine Freezers to various developed countries including an initial pilot deal with Japan,''Prateek Gupta, Director Rockwell Industries said.

According to recent data from WHO, due to lack of temperature control or continuous cold chain during vaccine transportation, 5-20 per cent of vaccines lose their potency, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

