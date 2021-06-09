Japan aims to vaccinate all those who want shots by Oct-Nov, says PM

Japan plans to finish vaccinating all citizens who have applied for shots by October-November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during a debate between party leaders on Wednesday.

Less than 50 days before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has vaccinated about 11% of its ppopulation with at least one dose, a slow rollout compared with other advanced economies.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)