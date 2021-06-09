Left Menu

Japan aims to vaccinate all those who want shots by Oct-Nov, says PM

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:15 IST
Japan plans to finish vaccinating all citizens who have applied for shots by October-November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during a debate between party leaders on Wednesday.

Less than 50 days before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has vaccinated about 11% of its ppopulation with at least one dose, a slow rollout compared with other advanced economies.

