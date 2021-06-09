Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:51 IST
Russia's new COVID-19 cases reach three-month high
Russia on Wednesday reported 10,407 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest number of daily infections since early March, taking the national tally to 5,156,250 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 399 people had died, pushing the national death toll to 124,895. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate toll and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and April 2021.

Also Read: Justice Dept. appeals judge's order on Russia probe memo

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

