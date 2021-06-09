Left Menu

Sharp budget cuts would deal too big a blow to economy -Hungary PM

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:53 IST
Hungary cannot cut its budget deficit to 3% of economic output next year in one step as it would deal too big a shock to the economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, affirming a 5.9% target for the 2022 election year.

Orban also told a business conference that he hoped the central bank would start raising interest rates cautiously, adding that the government would support small businesses with cheap loans as the central bank winds down its own scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

