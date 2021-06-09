Buddhadeb, wife discharged from Kolkata nursing home

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on Wednesday discharged from a nursing home in Kolkata where he was undergoing treatment for post-COVID ailments, doctors said.

His wife Mira Bhattacharjee, also admitted at the same nursing home, was discharged as well, they said.

Advertisement

The former chief minister's health condition is stable, a senior doctor of the nursing home said.

''His antibody report is okay and other parameters are also fine. But, he is needed to follow the prescribed medicines at home,'' the doctor said.

Bhattacharjee, 77, is a patient of COPD and need to be very careful, he said.

''Our doctors will be in touch with the family and keep a tab on the health conditions of both Bhattacharjee and his wife,'' he said.

The former minister and his wife, diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, were discharged from a hospital on June 2 after recovering from the infection.

They were then admitted to the nursing home for treatment of post-COVID complications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)