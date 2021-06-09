Indonesia reports highest rise in COVID-19 cases in over three months

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 7,725 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily number since Feb. 26, bringing the total number of cases to 87 million, data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The task force also reported 170 people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 52,162.

