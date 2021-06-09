Left Menu

Indonesia reports highest rise in COVID-19 cases in over three months

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 7,725 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily number since Feb. 26, bringing the total number of cases to 1.87 million, data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The task force also reported 170 people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 52,162.

