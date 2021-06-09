Left Menu

Foreign secretary holds productive meeting with US Charge D' Affaires

Recently, the Charge DAffaires of the US embassy had said the US was looking at joint production of Johnson and Johnsons COVID-19 vaccines in India and ways to help manufacturers like the Serum Institute of India SII to boost production.As India was facing a rapid increase in coronavirus infections, the US sent six planeloads of life-saving supplies in support of the countrys fight against the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:17 IST
Foreign secretary holds productive meeting with US Charge D' Affaires
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday held talks with US Charge D'Affaires Daniel B Smith focusing on ways to combat the coronavirus pandemic including supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said regional issues, and cooperation in the United Nations also figured in the ''productive meeting''.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla had a productive meeting today with US Acting Ambassador Daniel B. Smith @USAmbIndia about India-US relations, regional issues & cooperation in the UN; also discussed Covid19 situation, supply of vaccines & cooperation in combating the pandemic,'' he tweeted.

The meeting came days after US Vice President Kamala Harris called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the Biden administration's plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available to India and several other countries.

Following the phone conversation, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing. Last week, President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate 75 per cent - nearly 1.9 crore of the first tranche of 2.5 crore doses - of unused COVID-19 vaccines from its stockpile through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme to countries in South and Southeast Asia as well as Africa. Recently, the Charge D'Affaires of the US embassy had said the US was looking at joint production of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines in India and ways to help manufacturers like the Serum Institute of India (SII) to boost production.

As India was facing a rapid increase in coronavirus infections, the US sent six planeloads of life-saving supplies in support of the country's fight against the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021