Bhopal youth receives COVID vaccination certificate without jab

A 22-year-youth from Bhopal has claimed that he got his COVID vaccination certificate for the dose he has not received yet. Divyansh Jaiwar, a resident of the Gandhi Nagar area of Bhopal has a brain tumour and is under medication. He had scheduled the appointment for the COVID vaccination for May 28 for him and his mother. But on the day of vaccination, he did not went to receive the dose. However, on checking CoWIN platform, he found his vaccination certificate.

Speaking to ANI, Divyansh's father Anil Jaiwar said, "My son had booked the slot for vaccination for May 28 for him and his mother. But I suggested to my son that since he is under medication, we should first consult the doctor prior to the vaccination. That is why Divyansh did not go to get the vaccine on May 28, but his mother went." "When we checked, we saw that Divyansh's COVID vaccination certificate has also come. Now we are worried about how our son is going to get vaccinated against. The certificate has already come for the dose which he has not been administered yet. If he gets it now, then only the second dose will be provided. The government should solve our problem so that my son can get the vaccine," stated Anil Jaiwar.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang has taken the matter into his cognizance and assured an enquiry. "The matter has come to my notice. It will be investigated. It will also be probed if it had been due to negligence," Sarang told ANI. (ANI)

