The leaders of the European Union and the United States are set to call for a new study into the origins of the novel coronavirus at a summit in Brussels next week, according to a draft communique. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union's executive body urged caution in the face of calls for a public-private scheme for insuring companies against economic lockdowns in future pandemics. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Malaysia and Taiwan are expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Thailand to be delayed, the latest countries to report a holdup with orders from the Thai plant. * President Joko Widodo said he hoped Indonesia's vaccination rollout will hit one million shots a day by July, as authorities opened up inoculations to anyone aged over 18 in Jakarta to contain increased transmission in the capital.

* Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, will exit a COVID-19 hard lockdown as planned on Thursday night, Victoria state authorities said, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week. * Japan is leaning towards allowing domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with organisers planning to monitor the movements of foreign media to prevent spread of the virus.

* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was regrettable that he had been taking all the heat for planning to hold the Olympics during the pandemic, while the host city's governor was not at the forefront of the debate. AMERICAS

* The Biden administration is forming expert working groups with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Britain to determine how best to safely restart travel after 15 months of pandemic restrictions, a White House official said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The International Monetary Fund has approved $650 million in aid to Senegal to support the West African country's COVID-19 recovery. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* China is building a new COVID-19 vaccine factory that is capable of boosting annual production of a shot developed by a medical research institute to between 500 million and 1 billion doses. * Singapore has found the Delta variant of the coronavirus to be the most prevalent among cases of variants of concern, according to health ministry data, highlighting its level of infectiousness.

* Uruguay has released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stock prices teetered near record highs on Wednesday, while U.S. bond yields touched their lowest levels in a month, as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic stimulus. * China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, driven by surging commodity prices, highlighting global inflation pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise COVID-hit growth.

* Germany plans to extend economic aid for companies hit by the pandemic until the end of September, a government source told Reuters. * The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits fell by 8% to 285,000 this week, its lowest level since December last year, the department of social protection said.

