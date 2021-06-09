Moradabad ex-mayor dies of Covid

Moradabad former mayor and senior journalist Humayun Qadeer died of COVID-19 in a hospital here on Wednesday. He was 73.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Qadeer’s younger brother said he was suffering from lungs and kidney ailments for the last two years, was also found corona positive recently and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital here.

Humayun Qadeer was the founder and editor of Urdu daily ‘Aain-e-Aalam' and was elected the first mayor of Moradabad on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 1995.

His father Haji Abdul Qadeer too was elected the first chairman of the Moradabad municipal board in 1952.

