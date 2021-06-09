Left Menu

Moradabad ex-mayor dies of Covid

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:47 IST
Moradabad former mayor and senior journalist Humayun Qadeer died of COVID-19 in a hospital here on Wednesday. He was 73.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Qadeer’s younger brother said he was suffering from lungs and kidney ailments for the last two years, was also found corona positive recently and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital here.

Humayun Qadeer was the founder and editor of Urdu daily ‘Aain-e-Aalam' and was elected the first mayor of Moradabad on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 1995.

His father Haji Abdul Qadeer too was elected the first chairman of the Moradabad municipal board in 1952.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

