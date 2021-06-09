Shipping containers turn mobile medical units to serve COVID patients

Shipping containers modified into emergency mobile medical units that can help treat COVID-19 patients were formally put into service at the Kilpauk Medical college here on Wednesday.

Each of the 'repurposed shipping containers' can hold seven beds along with life-saving devices, and are easy to transport and erect.

The containers are built with corrugated metal sheets and can be customised easily to be used as 'quarantine centres' and isolation wards in hospitals, Rajasthan Cosmo Club, which put together the units, said in a release.

The containers can also act as 'portable clinics' or COVID-19 testing centres in hotspots.

''RCC stands by the people and the government of Tamil Nadu in these times. We will continue our contributions in all possible ways to help the state exit the pandemic faster..,'' RCC Foundation President Sripal Kothari said.

The foundation plans to set up five more such units across the city.

Besides the facility, the foundation has already established a 24x7 integrated control centre to respond to the queries raised by citizens on COVID-19.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, MP Dayanidhi Maran formally inaugurated the mobile medical emergency ward at a function, the release added.

