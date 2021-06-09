Left Menu

Pak administers 10 million anti-coronavirus vaccinations; says third wave contained

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-06-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 16:42 IST
Pak administers 10 million anti-coronavirus vaccinations; says third wave contained
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has completed administering 10 million (1 crore) anti-coronavirus vaccinations on Wednesday and claimed to have successfully contained the third wave of the pandemic.

Pakistan has been witnessing the third wave of coronavirus which saw a tremendous surge in the number of coronavirus infections across the country, leading to deaths in all age groups.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who is also head of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) which has been tackling the pandemic in the country, announced the achievement of 10 million doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine at a special ceremony and said the target was to further vaccinate 70 million citizens.

''Our target is to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year,'' he said.

Pakistan launched its vaccination drive on February 2 with the frontline health workers and gradually increased to include everyone 18 years and above.

The 10 million doses target was reached as the country recorded as the number of new cases were falling considerably.

The authorities recorded a 2.55 positivity rate with just 1,118 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that the number of confirmed cases on Wednesday reached 936,131 in the country.

At least 77 patients died in the last 24-hours, taking the death toll to 21,453.

As so far 869,691 people have already recovered, the number of active patients was 44,987, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021